Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $228.9640 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.71. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Star Bulk Carriers's payout ratio is presently 202.74%.

Insider Activity at Star Bulk Carriers

In other Star Bulk Carriers news, COO Nikolaos Reskos sold 8,406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $210,570.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 440,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,993.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 141.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,743 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 135.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBLK

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company's vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

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