Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.4231.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales rose , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings reached $0.85 per share , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately $9.32 billion also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Starbucks Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Adjusted earnings reached , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Starbucks Raises Its Full-Year Guidance

Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, while international margins improved, reinforcing expectations that operational improvements can support earnings growth. Starbucks Q3 Comparable Sales Rise 7.9%

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 50,691 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,036 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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