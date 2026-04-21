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Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
XPS Pensions Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on XPS and set a GBX 460 price objective, implying roughly a 40.9% upside from the prior close.
  • XPS shares traded up about 3.2% to GBX 326.50 on Tuesday with volume below average; the company has a market cap of £667.6m and a P/E of 27.44.
  • XPS is a FTSE 250 pensions and insurance consultancy that administers pensions for over 1 million members and advises more than 1,300 schemes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of XPS Pensions Group.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock's previous close.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 3.2%

XPS Pensions Group stock traded up GBX 10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.50. The stock had a trading volume of 914,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275 and a 52-week high of GBX 426. The firm has a market cap of £667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.71.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 86 with assets over £1bn.

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