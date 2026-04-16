Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Navitas Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 80,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 34,538 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $82,477.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,974.39. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,016 shares of company stock worth $4,967,814. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 29,250,490 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694,227. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 3.15.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 254.71%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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