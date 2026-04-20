Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.40. Subaru shares last traded at $8.0710, with a volume of 5,543 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Subaru

Subaru Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 8.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 27.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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