Super Group (SGHC) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical volume of 7,876 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 181,786 shares of company stock worth $1,946,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Group (SGHC) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 10,141,702 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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