Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $32.79. 34,971,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 37,139,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

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Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on SMCI to $36 from $30, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Benzinga/The Fly report on Mizuho target increase

Mizuho raised its price target on SMCI to $36 from $30, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Supermicro announced the appointment of Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer, a move aimed at strengthening partnerships and business development with major technology partners. Supermicro appoints Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer

Supermicro announced the appointment of Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer, a move aimed at strengthening partnerships and business development with major technology partners. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued new reminders and deadline alerts tied to a class-action securities lawsuit against SMCI, keeping allegations of investor harm and possible disclosure issues in the spotlight. Pomerantz class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued new reminders and deadline alerts tied to a class-action securities lawsuit against SMCI, keeping allegations of investor harm and possible disclosure issues in the spotlight. Negative Sentiment: Rosen, Bronstein, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, and Robbins all circulated notices about the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline in the SMCI securities-fraud case, reinforcing legal uncertainty around the stock. Rosen deadline notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.43.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock worth $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 2,624,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after buying an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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