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Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SMCI shares fell 4.3% to about $30.32 in mid-day trading, with roughly 35.2 million shares changing hands. The decline came despite strong recent interest in AI-server stocks.
  • Super Micro’s outlook is supported by strong AI-infrastructure demand, new high-density data-center products, and partnerships with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. However, investors remain concerned that the rally may already reflect the opportunity and that margin pressure could limit upside.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $39.21; ratings include four Buys, twelve Holds, and two Sells. The company’s latest quarter showed 122.7% year-over-year revenue growth and earnings above estimates, but revenue missed expectations.
  • Interested in Super Micro Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 35,182,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 43,746,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 27,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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