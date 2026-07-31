Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 2.4% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 34,152,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 43,853,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI rack portfolio: Supermicro announced 10 new precision-engineered rack models for high-density AI data centers. The systems support ORv3 liquid-cooling integration, factory pre-assembly, modular deployment and loads exceeding 5,500 pounds, potentially shortening customers’ time to online and supporting higher computing density. The announcement reinforces SMCI’s positioning in AI data-center infrastructure. Supermicro Expands DCBBS with Precision-Engineered AI Rack Series to Accelerate Deployment and Time-to-Online

Supermicro announced 10 new precision-engineered rack models for high-density AI data centers. The systems support ORv3 liquid-cooling integration, factory pre-assembly, modular deployment and loads exceeding 5,500 pounds, potentially shortening customers’ time to online and supporting higher computing density. The announcement reinforces SMCI’s positioning in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI demand remains the central growth opportunity: The product launch could help Supermicro capture additional data-center spending as customers seek integrated liquid-cooled solutions for increasingly demanding AI workloads. Investors are also focused on the company’s upcoming earnings report, which could provide updates on demand, margins and execution. Related Super Micro coverage

The product launch could help Supermicro capture additional data-center spending as customers seek integrated liquid-cooled solutions for increasingly demanding AI workloads. Investors are also focused on the company’s upcoming earnings report, which could provide updates on demand, margins and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy investor attention: SMCI was identified as a trending stock on Zacks, indicating elevated investor interest, but the report did not provide a new fundamental catalyst. Analysts remain divided ahead of earnings, with options-related coverage suggesting the release could produce a substantial move. Super Micro Computer Is a Trending Stock

SMCI was identified as a trending stock on Zacks, indicating elevated investor interest, but the report did not provide a new fundamental catalyst. Analysts remain divided ahead of earnings, with options-related coverage suggesting the release could produce a substantial move. Negative Sentiment: ITC patent investigation: The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents by SMCI and other companies. Possible remedies could include import restrictions affecting certain servers or data-center hardware, adding legal and shipment risk. Super Micro Faces ITC Patent Investigation

The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents by SMCI and other companies. Possible remedies could include import restrictions affecting certain servers or data-center hardware, adding legal and shipment risk. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and execution concerns: Recent coverage highlighted underperformance, a sharp prior selloff and bearish analyst views. While valuation-focused commentary describes the stock as potentially undervalued, the conflicting outlook reflects concerns about earnings volatility, margins and the company’s ability to convert strong AI revenue growth into sustained profits.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.21.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock worth $92,872,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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