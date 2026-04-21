Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK.B. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.84. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$42.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%.

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