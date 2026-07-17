Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Sector Perform

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

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View Our Latest Research Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ TLX opened at $10.83 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other Telix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christian Behrenbruch bought 34,500 shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,709,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,873,560. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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