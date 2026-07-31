TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.8350, with a volume of 88757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

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TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFS Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In related news, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,485.80. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $313,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,051.13. This trade represents a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,249 shares of the bank's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.70.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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