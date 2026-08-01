The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.9091.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $176.00 target price on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $192.00 to $169.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $182.85 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $158.68 and a 1 year high of $264.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $568.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Boston Beer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 41.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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