The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.7778.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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New York Times Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE NYT opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. New York Times has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. New York Times's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This trade represents a 41.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,913 shares of company stock worth $2,907,909. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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