The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Simply Good Foods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. The trade was a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company's stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $13.01 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.99 million. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The company's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Simply Good Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: SMPL posted adjusted EPS of $0.42, beating estimates of $0.35, while revenue of $357.0 million also topped forecasts. The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

SMPL posted adjusted EPS of $0.42, beating estimates of $0.35, while revenue of $357.0 million also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 outlook, signaling management sees some progress in its turnaround efforts and helping support investor optimism. The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The company raised its FY2026 outlook, signaling management sees some progress in its turnaround efforts and helping support investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also drew unusual call option activity, suggesting traders were positioning for more upside after the earnings release.

Shares also drew unusual call option activity, suggesting traders were positioning for more upside after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Conference-call coverage and transcript reaction point to a “turnaround” narrative, but investors are still evaluating whether recent improvements are durable.

Conference-call coverage and transcript reaction point to a “turnaround” narrative, but investors are still evaluating whether recent improvements are durable. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, net sales fell 6.3% year over year, adjusted EBITDA declined, and full-year guidance still implies lower sales and margins versus last year. The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Despite the beat, net sales fell 6.3% year over year, adjusted EBITDA declined, and full-year guidance still implies lower sales and margins versus last year. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around brand weakness, competition in the protein category, and distribution challenges shows the underlying business remains under pressure, which could limit the stock’s longer-term upside.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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