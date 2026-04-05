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Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Bitcoin stocks to research today: IREN, Marathon Digital (MARA), TeraWulf (WULF), Cipher Mining (CIFR), and Riot Platforms (RIOT).
  • Bitcoin stocks provide indirect—and sometimes amplified—exposure to Bitcoin because their share prices reflect both Bitcoin’s price movements and company-specific operational, regulatory, and financial factors.
  • These five had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin stocks in recent days and include miners/data-center operators, notably IREN (a Sydney-based bitcoin miner) and Riot (a North American bitcoin mining and data center hosting company).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IREN.

IREN, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give investors exposure to Bitcoin — for example, miners, exchanges, payment or custody providers, hardware makers, or firms holding large Bitcoin reserves. Their share prices reflect both Bitcoin’s price movements and company-specific factors (operational, regulatory, and financial), so they provide indirect and sometimes amplified exposure compared with owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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