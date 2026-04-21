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Top Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five entertainment stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener highlights Walt Disney (DIS), Verizon Communications (VZ), Roblox (RBLX), Sea (SE), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).
  • These names were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Entertainment stocks recently, signaling elevated market activity; investors typically evaluate such companies on content pipelines, IP strength, subscriber and advertising/licensing trends, and sensitivity to consumer spending.
  • MarketBeat provides individual research reports for each ticker and notes this alert was generated by automated narrative-science technology to deliver fast, unbiased coverage.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Roblox, SEA, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing entertainment content and experiences—such as film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, video game publishers, live events promoters, and theme-park operators. Investors evaluate them based on content pipelines and intellectual property strength, audience and subscriber trends, advertising and licensing revenue, and sensitivity to consumer spending and cyclical demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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