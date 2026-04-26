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Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names five home improvement stocks to watch today: Home Depot, Lowe's, Masco, Medallion Financial, and Jewett-Cameron Trading, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The group spans retailers, building‑products manufacturers and suppliers, and specialty finance, reflecting exposure to both sales/installation and home‑improvement lending businesses.
  • Home improvement stocks are closely tied to housing activity, consumer spending, DIY trends, seasonality and interest rates—so they can outperform during strong remodeling demand but are sensitive to economic cycles and input‑cost pressures.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Masco, Medallion Financial, and Jewett-Cameron Trading are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling products or services for renovating, repairing, maintaining, or upgrading homes — including retailers (e.g., home centers), manufacturers of building materials, tools, appliances and fixtures, contractors, and related e‑commerce platforms. For investors, these stocks tend to be tied to housing-market activity, consumer spending, DIY trends, seasonality and interest rates, so they can offer growth during strong remodeling demand but are sensitive to economic cycles and commodity/input-cost pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCTC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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