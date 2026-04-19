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Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tourmaline Oil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Nine analysts rate Tourmaline Oil an average of Moderate Buy (4 holds, 3 buys, 2 strong buys) with a 12‑month average target price of $65.00.
  • Quarterly beat: Tourmaline reported Q results of $0.59 EPS (vs. $0.35 est.) and $1.25B revenue (vs. $1.14B est.), and analysts expect ~2.52 EPS for the current year.
  • Market and valuation snapshot: TRMLF opened at $43.61, trading in a one‑year range of $40.01–$51.20, with a market cap of $16.93B and a high trailing P/E of 83.87 despite low leverage (debt/equity 0.07).
  • Interested in Tourmaline Oil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Tourmaline Oil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMLF

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.3%

TRMLF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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