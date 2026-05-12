Traders Buy Large Volume of Innodata Put Options (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,287 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,691 put options.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,567.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innodata currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Innodata News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s Q1 results and raised full-year outlook continue to drive bullish sentiment, with revenue jumping 54% to a record $90.1 million as demand from hyperscalers remains strong and analysts point to more upside ahead. Article Title

Innodata’s Q1 results and raised full-year outlook continue to drive bullish sentiment, with revenue jumping 54% to a record $90.1 million as demand from hyperscalers remains strong and analysts point to more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm also remains high after the stock nearly doubled in 2026, with market attention centered on Innodata’s role as an AI data-center play and its strong post-earnings momentum. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm also remains high after the stock nearly doubled in 2026, with market attention centered on Innodata’s role as an AI data-center play and its strong post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying suggests traders are still betting on further gains in Innodata shares, signaling continued speculative interest in the stock.

Heavy call-option buying suggests traders are still betting on further gains in Innodata shares, signaling continued speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also attracted unusual options activity in both directions, including large put volume, which may reflect hedging or elevated volatility rather than a clear fundamental shift.

The stock has also attracted unusual options activity in both directions, including large put volume, which may reflect hedging or elevated volatility rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group trimmed earnings estimates for upcoming quarters, which could temper expectations if the company cannot keep delivering at its recent pace.

Maxim Group trimmed earnings estimates for upcoming quarters, which could temper expectations if the company cannot keep delivering at its recent pace. Negative Sentiment: After the sharp post-earnings rally, shares have begun to cool off, suggesting some investors may be locking in gains following the strong run-up. Article Title

Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 2.40. Innodata has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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