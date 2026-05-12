Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 117,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 297% compared to the typical volume of 29,663 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Quantum Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quantum Computing

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,123,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,815,848.30. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 13.1%

QUBT traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 104,901,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995,755. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 3.70.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Computing will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Further Reading

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