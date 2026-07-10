Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $11.2499 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $336.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.48. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers and raised its price target to $356 from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. KBW price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its rating on Travelers and raised its price target to from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Travelers announced it will be the first anchor carrier partner in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Applied partnership announcement

Travelers announced it will be the in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ auto and homeowners insurance business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Zacks growth note

A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $324 from $304 but kept a “neutral” rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target to from $304 but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $334 from $295 while maintaining an “equal weight” stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo lifted its target to from $295 while maintaining an stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Travelers’ strong fundamentals may already be reflected in the recent run-up, reinforcing a more cautious view after the stock’s sharp climb. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $328.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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