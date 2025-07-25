TXNM Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TXNM)

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

NYSE TXNM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 234,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,135. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.01 million. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TXNM Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

