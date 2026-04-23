UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.04.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

AMZN stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,474,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,285,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $178.85 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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