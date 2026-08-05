Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.1% - Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.50 and last traded at $278.3690. 5,916,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,871,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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