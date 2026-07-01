Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 7% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $309.51 and last traded at $311.4630. 5,160,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,998,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.82.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv opened a new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia to expand capacity for AI and high-density computing equipment across Asia, a move that should improve supply-chain resilience and help the company capture growing demand for power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure. Article Title

Vertiv opened a new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia to expand capacity for AI and high-density computing equipment across Asia, a move that should improve supply-chain resilience and help the company capture growing demand for power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and stock-screening articles highlighted Vertiv as a top growth name, citing strong AI-driven demand, recent acquisitions, and its collaboration with NVIDIA as reasons the company’s outlook remains favorable. Article Title

Analysts and stock-screening articles highlighted Vertiv as a top growth name, citing strong AI-driven demand, recent acquisitions, and its collaboration with NVIDIA as reasons the company’s outlook remains favorable. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s earnings track record and recent commentary suggest it may beat estimates again, which could reinforce investor confidence ahead of its next report. Article Title

Vertiv’s earnings track record and recent commentary suggest it may beat estimates again, which could reinforce investor confidence ahead of its next report. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed whether VRT is a buy after its strong run and rich valuation, with the main debate centered on whether the premium price/book ratio is justified by future growth. Article Title

Several articles discussed whether VRT is a buy after its strong run and rich valuation, with the main debate centered on whether the premium price/book ratio is justified by future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains positive overall, but the coverage mainly repeats existing optimism rather than adding a new catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains positive overall, but the coverage mainly repeats existing optimism rather than adding a new catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite upbeat growth themes, some commentary warns that Vertiv’s valuation is already very high, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average is $256.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here