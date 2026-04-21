V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 554086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40 shares of the company's stock, valued at $852. This represents a 99.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 705.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,635.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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