Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 9.6% Following Insider Selling

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $284.34 and last traded at $283.00. 535,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 816,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.96.

Specifically, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 5,059 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.03, for a total transaction of $1,502,674.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,159.89. The trade was a 50.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 5,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,388.38. The trade was a 67.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,434,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,620. This represents a 91.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Vicor Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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