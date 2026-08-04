Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Wayfair's conference call:

Q2 revenue grew 7.5% year over year , led by 8.7% growth in the U.S.; orders rose 6%, active customers increased more than 3%, and management said Wayfair continued to capture market share despite subdued housing activity.

, led by 8.7% growth in the U.S.; orders rose 6%, active customers increased more than 3%, and management said Wayfair continued to capture market share despite subdued housing activity. Profitability and cash generation strengthened, with adjusted EBITDA of $242 million, a 6.9% margin, and free cash flow of $301 million, up more than 30% year over year. Management continues to target double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins over time.

Perigold sales exceeded $400 million annually and grew at a robust double-digit rate, with nearly 400,000 active customers and expanding stores, trade activity, design services, and AI-enabled merchandising. Management believes the luxury brand can become a multibillion-dollar business while expanding profitability.

and grew at a robust double-digit rate, with nearly 400,000 active customers and expanding stores, trade activity, design services, and AI-enabled merchandising. Management believes the luxury brand can become a multibillion-dollar business while expanding profitability. Wayfair guided to high-single-digit revenue growth in Q3 , reflecting continued share gains rather than an assumed improvement in the broader macroeconomic environment. Management expects contribution margin to be in line with or slightly above Q2 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%.

, reflecting continued share gains rather than an assumed improvement in the broader macroeconomic environment. Management expects contribution margin to be in line with or slightly above Q2 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%. International revenue declined 1.3% as Canada and the U.K. continued to face weak consumer sentiment and discretionary spending. Q3 gross margin is expected near the low end of the 29.5%–30.5% range as Wayfair invests in customer experience and loyalty initiatives, while store expansion will require ongoing capital investment.

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Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W traded up $24.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. 3,519,539 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,535. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,299,053.76. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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