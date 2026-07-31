Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Marcus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.50.

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Marcus Stock Up 18.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Marcus has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marcus by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Marcus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Marcus reported quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier and above the $0.35 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $231.74 million, surpassing estimates of $217.72 million versus $217.72 million expected. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Marcus reported quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier and above the $0.35 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $231.74 million, surpassing estimates of $217.72 million versus $217.72 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Both major businesses performed well. Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong box-office activity, including robust admission revenue growth, was a key driver of the quarter’s results. Sizzling box office lifts Marcus Corporation to a multi-year high

Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong box-office activity, including robust admission revenue growth, was a key driver of the quarter’s results. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was broad-based. Reports comparing Marcus’s key metrics with Wall Street forecasts indicate that the company outperformed expectations across the quarter, reinforcing investor optimism about operating momentum and the recovery in entertainment demand. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Reports comparing Marcus’s key metrics with Wall Street forecasts indicate that the company outperformed expectations across the quarter, reinforcing investor optimism about operating momentum and the recovery in entertainment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary is the next focus. Investors are reviewing the earnings call for details on upcoming film releases, hotel demand, margins and the sustainability of current box-office strength. The company’s reported full-year earnings outlook remains approximately $0.53 per share.

Investors are reviewing the earnings call for details on upcoming film releases, hotel demand, margins and the sustainability of current box-office strength. The company’s reported full-year earnings outlook remains approximately $0.53 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced. Rajiv W. Castellino will become Marcus’s chief information officer on August 2, succeeding retiring CIO Kim M. Lueck. The change is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Marcus Promotes Rajiv Castellino to Chief Information Officer

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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