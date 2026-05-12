Wendy's Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,477 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Wendy's from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wendy's from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wendy's to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy's in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy's by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,351 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy's by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wendy's by 702.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,741 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy's by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy's Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of WEN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Wendy's has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy's will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wendy's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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