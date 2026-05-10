WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.4833.

Several brokerages have commented on WRD. Zacks Research downgraded WeRide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WeRide from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of WeRide from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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WeRide Stock Performance

Shares of WRD stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. WeRide has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.88.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter. WeRide had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 240.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that WeRide will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeRide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WeRide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WeRide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in WeRide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WeRide by 37.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide Inc NASDAQ: WRD is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company's full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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