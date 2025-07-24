Wintrust Financial Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of WTFC traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 489,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,891. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

