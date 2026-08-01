WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Key Stories Impacting WisdomTree

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached $177.2 million , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. WisdomTree Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. WisdomTree Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive earnings reaction, valuation remains a consideration: WT trades at a reported price-to-earnings ratio of about 47, and the stock is near its 52-week high. Investors may therefore expect continued earnings and asset-growth momentum.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company's stock worth $134,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $30,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 556.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in WisdomTree by 463.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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