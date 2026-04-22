Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $22.8950. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,845,096 shares changing hands.

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Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group OTCMKTS: WOPEY is Australia's largest independent energy company, specializing in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company's core operations span both conventional and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, underpinned by key assets such as the North West Shelf Project and the Pluto LNG plant. Woodside's portfolio encompasses upstream activities from seismic surveying and drilling to long-term supply agreements that serve major energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas ventures, Woodside Energy Group has diversified into emerging energy solutions, including hydrogen production and carbon capture initiatives.

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