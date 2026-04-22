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Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Woodside Energy Group logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, with the 200-day MA at $18.20 and the stock trading as high as $22.8950 and last at $22.40 on a volume of about 1.85 million shares.
  • Near-term momentum is mixed — the stock is trading down 6.1% while its 50-day SMA sits at $22.01 — but the company shows healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.55, current ratio 1.63) and relatively low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.36).
  • Woodside is Australia’s largest independent energy company, with major LNG assets like the North West Shelf and Pluto projects and a strategic push into hydrogen production and carbon capture.
  • Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $22.8950. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,845,096 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group OTCMKTS: WOPEY is Australia's largest independent energy company, specializing in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company's core operations span both conventional and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, underpinned by key assets such as the North West Shelf Project and the Pluto LNG plant. Woodside's portfolio encompasses upstream activities from seismic surveying and drilling to long-term supply agreements that serve major energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas ventures, Woodside Energy Group has diversified into emerging energy solutions, including hydrogen production and carbon capture initiatives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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