Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   265.74
Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   265.74
Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   265.74
Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   265.74
Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China

Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?

Thu., January 5, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Analysts expect the consumer discretionary sector to post strong earnings in 2023. 
  • This was the worst-performing sector in 2022, which could result in a rebound this year.
  • Amazon is expected to lead the way among consumer stocks, earning $1.86 per share this year, after a loss in 2022.
  • The best-performing sector in 2022 was energy, but analysts see earnings and revenue declining this year. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?

Is 2023 the year when the consumer discretionary sector, led by big names including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and the beleaguered Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will come roaring back?  

According to researcher FactSet, analysts expect S&P 500 companies, as a group, to report single-digit earnings growth in the calendar year 2023. However, the estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate is forecast to be 5.5%, which would fall below the trailing 10-year average earnings growth rate of 8.5%.

Drilling down further, the consumer discretionary sector is expected to post earnings growth of 35.8% this year, putting it at the top of the S&P’s 11 sectors. 

FactSet also reports that nine of the 10 sectors are expected to report double-digit growth in net income, with household durables being the only exception. That industry includes Tesla, as well as other automakers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), as well as homebuilders including D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)


Turnaround Expected At Amazon 

Amazon is expected to be the sector’s biggest earnings grower, with Wall Street eyeing earnings of $1.86 this year, up from an expected full-year loss of $0.10 for 2022. Amazon is slated to report results for the most recent quarter and full year on January 26 after the closing bell. 

Earnings growth, especially that generated by increased revenue and not merely cost-cutting, is one of the biggest drivers of price appreciation. For example, the best S&P 500 performers from 2022 hailed from the energy sector. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) was the biggest gainer within the broad index, advancing 117% last year. Unfortunately, it hasn’t gotten 2023 off to an auspicious start, declining 3.08% in Tuesday’s session, although it was regaining some ground Wednesday.

Energy was far and away the leading sector in 2022, advancing 61.93%, but that strong rally isn’t expected to continue into this year. 

FactSet reports that energy-sector earnings are seen falling 13.10% this year, with revenue dropping 7.50%. 

The expected increase in consumer discretionary earnings and revenue could drive price gains in a sector that was the worst performer in the past year, posting a decline of 35.52% in 2022. But could a turnaround in the consumer discretionary sector’s fundamentals result in a “worst to first” price performance in 2023?

Going From Worst To First

The phrase “worst to first” should not be taken completely literally. Still, it refers to a common phenomenon of poor performers in the previous year staging big rallies the following year. 

There are some valid reasons why this happens. When stocks are beaten down after big selloffs, value investors or bargain shoppers often swoop in, particularly if the company is expected to improve its earnings and revenue performance. In addition, dividend yields on battered stocks often make an investment more attractive. 

In the case of a stock that has tumbled sharply, its subsequent percentage gains are often significant. For example, Wall Street has confidence that PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) can turn around a mediocre earnings performance. The digital payment specialist is expected to post earnings of $4.07 per share for 2022 when it reports in early February. That would be a 12% decline from 2021.

However, that’s expected to increase by 18% to $4.79 per share this year. Analyst data compiled by MarketBeat show a consensus rating of “moderate-buy.” In addition, the consensus price target is $124.93, representing a potential upside of 59.88%. 

Keep in mind: This would follow a decline of 62% in 2022, so it wouldn’t get shareholders back to where they ended in December 2021. If that rally does occur, new investors would be in the money. That’s not a recommendation, but is simply pointing out the basic math behind the projections. 

In general, beaten-down stocks with strong fundamentals and solid business models are good candidates to rally after a year of steep declines. Of course, none of this is guaranteed, but past market history makes the “worst to first” phenomenon one to watch. 

Amazon.com is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.9958 of 5 stars		$85.14-0.8%N/A78.15Moderate Buy$148.65
Home Depot (HD)
2.5144 of 5 stars		$319.73+1.2%2.38%19.27Moderate Buy$341.24
McDonald's (MCD)
2.2678 of 5 stars		$264.39+0.0%2.30%33.30Moderate Buy$287.38
Tesla (TSLA)
3.5279 of 5 stars		$113.64+5.1%N/A35.11Hold$237.23
NIKE (NKE)
2.7928 of 5 stars		$121.21+2.1%1.12%34.14Moderate Buy$126.11
Lennar (LEN)
2.2626 of 5 stars		$93.61+1.8%1.60%5.94Moderate Buy$100.40
D.R. Horton (DHI)
2.0889 of 5 stars		$91.64+1.1%1.09%5.54Moderate Buy$89.92
Ford Motor (F)
2.2278 of 5 stars		$12.01+2.8%5.00%5.46Hold$17.85
General Motors (GM)
2.8865 of 5 stars		$34.69+2.6%1.04%5.88Moderate Buy$51.74
PayPal (PYPL)
2.9654 of 5 stars		$77.69+4.2%N/A39.44Moderate Buy$124.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Laycee and Chris from MarketBeat discuss the state of Tesla stock. TSLA stock is down 68% in 2022 and company skeptics believe it deserves to fall much further.

Related Videos

Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: