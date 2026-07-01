Aaron Powell Sells 6,001 Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Powell sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $962,680.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,521.26. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4%

YUM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 837,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,809. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $169.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.12.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,197,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,953 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,786,000. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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