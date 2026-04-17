AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AIRO Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AIRO Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AIRO Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

Get AIRO Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRO

AIRO Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRO stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50. AIRO Group has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at AIRO Group

In related news, COO John Uczekaj sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $30,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,781.24. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 20,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $206,000.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $511,840.62. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,889 shares of company stock worth $240,319 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRO. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AIRO Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,753,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,859,000 after acquiring an additional 800,456 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIRO Group by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 601,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AIRO Group by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 405,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AIRO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AIRO Group wasn't on the list.

While AIRO Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here