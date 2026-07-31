Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 6.9% - Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $358.88 and last traded at $356.65. Approximately 30,367,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 21,576,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.68.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results continue to support the stock. Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. Search and Google Cloud growth accelerated, and operating income increased 30% to $40.8 billion.

Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. Search and Google Cloud growth accelerated, and operating income increased 30% to $40.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Investors are gaining confidence that AI spending can produce revenue. Google Cloud has become a key valuation driver, and Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s chips. That could lower infrastructure costs and strengthen Alphabet’s competitive position in AI and cloud services. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Google Cloud has become a key valuation driver, and Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s chips. That could lower infrastructure costs and strengthen Alphabet’s competitive position in AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: New AI and enterprise partnerships add to the growth narrative. Expanded integrations of Gemini with Oracle software and potential Google-backed financing for an Anthropic data center point to continued demand for Google Cloud capacity. Analysts and many institutional investors remain broadly constructive on Alphabet’s long-term AI opportunity.

Expanded integrations of Gemini with Oracle software and potential Google-backed financing for an Anthropic data center point to continued demand for Google Cloud capacity. Analysts and many institutional investors remain broadly constructive on Alphabet’s long-term AI opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investor debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion, with additional increases possible in 2027. Management is positioning for substantial AI demand, but investors must determine whether future cloud, advertising and AI revenue will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion, with additional increases possible in 2027. Management is positioning for substantial AI demand, but investors must determine whether future cloud, advertising and AI revenue will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow has deteriorated sharply. Free cash flow turned negative in the second quarter as capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion, while contractual commitments reportedly exceeded $800 billion. Higher server depreciation and rising memory costs could pressure margins and returns if AI monetization does not keep pace. Alphabet free cash flow and capital spending

Free cash flow turned negative in the second quarter as capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion, while contractual commitments reportedly exceeded $800 billion. Higher server depreciation and rising memory costs could pressure margins and returns if AI monetization does not keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Search disruption and legal risks remain overhangs. Website operators are reporting weaker referral traffic from Google’s AI Overviews, while securities-law investigations and regulatory exposure add headline risk. Recent insider and institutional selling are additional, though relatively limited, caution signals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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