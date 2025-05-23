Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 19,872 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,929,758. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

