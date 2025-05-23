Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,373,869.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $1,373,869.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at $104,310,053.50. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,929,775. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

