Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered to "Moderate Buy" Rating by Phillip Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Phillip Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $284.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here