Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.95 and last traded at $212.79. 25,139,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 50,267,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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