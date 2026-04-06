Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.95 and last traded at $212.79. 25,139,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 50,267,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.77.
Trending Headlines about Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reached a new USPS delivery deal that reduces the volume Amazon ships via USPS by roughly 20%, reflecting improved leverage in negotiating lower-cost logistics and the potential to cut fulfillment costs and inefficiencies. Exclusive: Amazon says it has reached deal with US Postal Service on package deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: AWS expanded a front-end healthcare AI push with UnitedHealthcare, highlighting new enterprise revenue opportunities for AWS in a high-growth, sticky vertical. This supports the cloud growth narrative and margin expansion potential over time. AWS and UnitedHealthcare Take Back-Office to Front-End Approach to Healthcare AI
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment includes bullish calls — a published price target raise provides supportive signals for upside among institutional investors. Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN Price Target Raised to $305.00
- Positive Sentiment: Product/monetization updates: Alexa+ integrations (Uber Eats, Grubhub) and smart‑speaker monetization stories underscore Amazon’s ability to expand services and ad/commerce revenue from its large device base. These are incremental revenue levers supporting long‑term growth. Amazon’s Alexa+ Adds Conversational Uber Eats and Grubhub Ordering
- Positive Sentiment: Broader tech/market tailwind: analysis showing a potential QQQ/tech rebound (strong earnings outlook, institutional buy-the-dip flows) can lift AMZN alongside other mega-cap AI/cloud beneficiaries. 5 Reasons the Invesco QQQ ETF Could Be Headed for a Triple-Digit Rally (AMZN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Acquisition chatter: Amazon may pursue a ~$9B play in satellite communications (Globalstar/Kuiper-related themes). Strategically accretive for LEO capabilities but capex-intensive and uncertain until a deal is announced and terms are known. Could Acquiring the Satellite Communications Company Globalstar Send Amazon Stock Soaring?
- Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder/environmental pressure: investors are pressing Amazon on water and power use at U.S. data centers; this could complicate site builds and timing for new capacity in some regions. Investors press Amazon, Microsoft and Google on water, power use in US data centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: a small CEO sale (~$210.5k) was reported — a routine item that usually has limited signal unless part of a larger pattern. Insider Selling: Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN CEO Sells $210,500.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon will apply a 3.5% fuel surcharge for Fulfillment by Amazon users starting April 17, signaling higher shipping/fuel pressures that could weigh on sellers, customer pricing, or margins if costs persist. Amazon, airlines add fuel surcharges amid high gas prices
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.59.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amazon.com
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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