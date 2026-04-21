Andrew Jassy Sells 31,000 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.91. 42,791,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,048,496. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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