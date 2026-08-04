Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at China Renaissance

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the iPhone maker's stock. China Renaissance's price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.72% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.44.

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Apple Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Apple has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $344.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance: Apple reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share versus the $1.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $109.42 billion, up 16.4% year over year. Strong iPhone demand, Services growth and robust free cash flow support the long-term investment case. Apple Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow

Apple reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share versus the $1.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $109.42 billion, up 16.4% year over year. Strong iPhone demand, Services growth and robust free cash flow support the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing incentives: India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The measure could reduce production costs and support Apple’s effort to diversify iPhone manufacturing away from China. India Proposes Tax Breaks

India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The measure could reduce production costs and support Apple’s effort to diversify iPhone manufacturing away from China. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return and ecosystem developments: Apple is scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13. Apple also restored Telegram to the App Store after the messaging service removed content violating child-safety rules, limiting disruption to App Store activity. Apple Dividend Payment

Apple is scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13. Apple also restored Telegram to the App Store after the messaging service removed content violating child-safety rules, limiting disruption to App Store activity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Brokerages continue to describe Apple as a Moderate Buy overall, but Phillip Securities downgraded the shares to Moderate Sell and several firms reduced price targets. The divergence reflects uncertainty over whether the recent rally has already priced in much of Apple’s growth.

Brokerages continue to describe Apple as a Moderate Buy overall, but Phillip Securities downgraded the shares to Moderate Sell and several firms reduced price targets. The divergence reflects uncertainty over whether the recent rally has already priced in much of Apple’s growth. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: Coverage continues to focus on Tim Cook’s departure and incoming CEO John Ternus. Cook leaves after a highly profitable period, but investors are weighing whether the next leadership team can sustain innovation and growth.

Coverage continues to focus on Tim Cook’s departure and incoming CEO John Ternus. Cook leaves after a highly profitable period, but investors are weighing whether the next leadership team can sustain innovation and growth. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and memory shortages: Tight supplies of memory and other components are expected to raise costs during the September quarter and have contributed to cautious guidance. Shortages are also affecting MacBook availability, creating potential margin and sales headwinds. Apple Memory Chip Challenges

Tight supplies of memory and other components are expected to raise costs during the September quarter and have contributed to cautious guidance. Shortages are also affecting MacBook availability, creating potential margin and sales headwinds. Negative Sentiment: AI concerns: Investors increasingly question whether Apple has a visible AI growth engine. Delays to enhanced Siri features in Europe and China, combined with Apple’s comparatively restrained AI spending, have raised concerns that the company may bear higher component costs without capturing enough AI-related revenue.

Investors increasingly question whether Apple has a visible AI growth engine. Delays to enhanced Siri features in Europe and China, combined with Apple’s comparatively restrained AI spending, have raised concerns that the company may bear higher component costs without capturing enough AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Legal risks are mounting: Apple sought a preliminary injunction against OpenAI in a trade-secrets case, while OpenAI disputed Apple’s claims. Apple also launched a legal challenge to U.K. demands for access to encrypted user data. The disputes may increase regulatory, legal and reputational risk. Apple OpenAI Trade Secrets Case

Apple sought a preliminary injunction against OpenAI in a trade-secrets case, while OpenAI disputed Apple’s claims. Apple also launched a legal challenge to U.K. demands for access to encrypted user data. The disputes may increase regulatory, legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves little room for disappointment: With a P/E ratio near 35 and shares up more than 50% over the past year, investors appear less willing to overlook cautious guidance or slower AI progress. This expectation reset is the primary reason the stock has decreased despite the earnings beat.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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