Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the iPhone maker's stock. DZ Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.44.

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Apple Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $344.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day moving average of $281.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance: Apple reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share versus the $1.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $109.42 billion, up 16.4% year over year. Strong iPhone demand, Services growth and robust free cash flow support the long-term investment case. Apple Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow

Apple reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share versus the $1.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $109.42 billion, up 16.4% year over year. Strong iPhone demand, Services growth and robust free cash flow support the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing incentives: India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The measure could reduce production costs and support Apple’s effort to diversify iPhone manufacturing away from China. India Proposes Tax Breaks

India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The measure could reduce production costs and support Apple’s effort to diversify iPhone manufacturing away from China. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return and ecosystem developments: Apple is scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13. Apple also restored Telegram to the App Store after the messaging service removed content violating child-safety rules, limiting disruption to App Store activity. Apple Dividend Payment

Apple is scheduled to pay its quarterly dividend on August 13. Apple also restored Telegram to the App Store after the messaging service removed content violating child-safety rules, limiting disruption to App Store activity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Brokerages continue to describe Apple as a Moderate Buy overall, but Phillip Securities downgraded the shares to Moderate Sell and several firms reduced price targets. The divergence reflects uncertainty over whether the recent rally has already priced in much of Apple’s growth.

Brokerages continue to describe Apple as a Moderate Buy overall, but Phillip Securities downgraded the shares to Moderate Sell and several firms reduced price targets. The divergence reflects uncertainty over whether the recent rally has already priced in much of Apple’s growth. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: Coverage continues to focus on Tim Cook’s departure and incoming CEO John Ternus. Cook leaves after a highly profitable period, but investors are weighing whether the next leadership team can sustain innovation and growth.

Coverage continues to focus on Tim Cook’s departure and incoming CEO John Ternus. Cook leaves after a highly profitable period, but investors are weighing whether the next leadership team can sustain innovation and growth. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and memory shortages: Tight supplies of memory and other components are expected to raise costs during the September quarter and have contributed to cautious guidance. Shortages are also affecting MacBook availability, creating potential margin and sales headwinds. Apple Memory Chip Challenges

Tight supplies of memory and other components are expected to raise costs during the September quarter and have contributed to cautious guidance. Shortages are also affecting MacBook availability, creating potential margin and sales headwinds. Negative Sentiment: AI concerns: Investors increasingly question whether Apple has a visible AI growth engine. Delays to enhanced Siri features in Europe and China, combined with Apple’s comparatively restrained AI spending, have raised concerns that the company may bear higher component costs without capturing enough AI-related revenue.

Investors increasingly question whether Apple has a visible AI growth engine. Delays to enhanced Siri features in Europe and China, combined with Apple’s comparatively restrained AI spending, have raised concerns that the company may bear higher component costs without capturing enough AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Legal risks are mounting: Apple sought a preliminary injunction against OpenAI in a trade-secrets case, while OpenAI disputed Apple’s claims. Apple also launched a legal challenge to U.K. demands for access to encrypted user data. The disputes may increase regulatory, legal and reputational risk. Apple OpenAI Trade Secrets Case

Apple sought a preliminary injunction against OpenAI in a trade-secrets case, while OpenAI disputed Apple’s claims. Apple also launched a legal challenge to U.K. demands for access to encrypted user data. The disputes may increase regulatory, legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves little room for disappointment: With a P/E ratio near 35 and shares up more than 50% over the past year, investors appear less willing to overlook cautious guidance or slower AI progress. This expectation reset is the primary reason the stock has decreased despite the earnings beat.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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