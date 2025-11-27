ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get ARR alerts: Sign Up

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ARR stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 133,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company's stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARMOUR Residential REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARMOUR Residential REIT wasn't on the list.

While ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here