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Best Social Media Stocks To Watch Now - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), Strive (ASST) and JOYY (YY) as the social-media stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among peers recently, with investors focusing on user growth, monetization and heightened regulatory/privacy risks.
  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) operates TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News and was founded on March 28, 2024, positioning it as a newly formed platform tied to the Trump brand.
  • Strive (ASST) offers social-media marketing and Discord community management across platforms like TikTok and Discord, while JOYY (YY) runs multiple global video and messaging services—including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago and Shopline—spanning live streaming, short-form video, messaging, games and social commerce.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms, messaging apps, or other content-distribution services that monetize user attention through advertising, subscriptions, commerce, and data-driven products. Investors in these stocks focus on metrics like user growth and engagement, monetization per user and ad-revenue trends, while weighing heightened regulatory/privacy risks, reputational issues, and sensitivity to economic cycles and changes in digital advertising spend. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider Trump Media & Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Trump Media & Technology Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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