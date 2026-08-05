Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $555.00 to $536.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $468.05.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ROK traded up $7.76 on Wednesday, reaching $452.99. The company had a trading volume of 650,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.55 and a 200-day moving average of $424.93. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

More Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share , exceeding the approximately $3.38–$3.39 consensus, while revenue rose 7.9% year over year to $2.31 billion , ahead of the $2.24 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased from $2.82 a year earlier. Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Rockwell reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the approximately $3.38–$3.39 consensus, while revenue rose 7.9% year over year to , ahead of the $2.24 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased from $2.82 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $13.00–$13.30 and revenue of roughly $9.0–$9.1 billion . The company now expects reported and organic sales growth of 7.5%–9.5%, reflecting confidence in margin expansion and demand in several businesses. ROK Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Gains, FY26 View Hiked

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of and revenue of roughly . The company now expects reported and organic sales growth of 7.5%–9.5%, reflecting confidence in margin expansion and demand in several businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The higher full-year EPS outlook was close to the roughly $13.03 analyst consensus, and the revenue forecast was broadly in line with expectations. Consequently, the results may not have provided a large enough positive surprise after Rockwell’s substantial prior run-up. Rockwell Automation Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On?

The higher full-year EPS outlook was close to the roughly $13.03 analyst consensus, and the revenue forecast was broadly in line with expectations. Consequently, the results may not have provided a large enough positive surprise after Rockwell’s substantial prior run-up. Negative Sentiment: Lifecycle Services was a key concern: reported revenue fell 12% and organic revenue declined 2%, while its book-to-bill ratio was below 1.0 at 0.97 . Investors may interpret that as a sign that orders and backlog momentum are weakening in part of the business. Rockwell Automation Falls as Investors Look Past a Strong Quarter to Mixed Underlying Signals

Lifecycle Services was a key concern: reported revenue fell 12% and organic revenue declined 2%, while its book-to-bill ratio was below 1.0 at . Investors may interpret that as a sign that orders and backlog momentum are weakening in part of the business. Negative Sentiment: Rockwell’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio near 47, increasing the market’s expectations for sustained growth. Recent insider activity cited in the coverage also showed selling without reported open-market purchases, adding a secondary source of caution.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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