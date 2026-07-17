Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Huntington started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 339.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,755 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.89. 33,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.03 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Community Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,745.45%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

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